Freelance Mobile Designers in Karachi, Pakistan for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Karachi, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Sehban Ali Akbar
Karachi • $50 (USD) per hour
About Sehban Ali Akbar
I craft purposeful brand identities and effective logos for growing SMBs from around the world.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- design
- illustration
- logo design
- strategy
Danishali
Karachi, Pakistan • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- business branding
- editing video
- flyer design
- graphic and web design
- logo desing
- poster design
- print design
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- vehicle graphics
- website layout design
Hassan Ali
Karachi, Pakistan • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Decojent
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
Pafkiet Media Art
Bachelor in Computer Arts
2019
Skills
- animation
- branding
- design systems
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- interface designer
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- prototype
- protoyping
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design