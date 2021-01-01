Freelance Mobile Designers in Jalandhar, India for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Jalandhar, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Rajveer Singh

Punjab, India $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animations
  • communications
  • figma
  • illustration
  • time management
  • uiux
  • visual design
  • webdesign
Manoj

Jalandhar, India $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • artwork
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
Abhishek Kaushal

Punjab, India

About Abhishek Kaushal

UI/UX designer at heart | Software developer by mind

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • minimalist
  • protoyping
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Art Amrit

Pro

Amritsar $45 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Creative Director @ Brightscout

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • print design
  • web design
