Freelance Mobile Designers in Jacksonville, FL for Hire

Patrick Carter

Patrick Carter

Jacksonville Beach, Florida $80 (USD) per hour

About Patrick Carter

Visual Thinking, Strategy & Design Rendered for Human Consumption. 63 Visual

Work History

  • Creative Director @ 63 Visual

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • entrepreneur
  • illustration
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Trey Ingram

Trey Ingram

St. Augustine, FL $75 (USD) per hour

About Trey Ingram

Illustration + Design in St. Augustine, Florida.

Work History

  • Freelance Illustrative Designer @ Trey Ingram

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Freed-Hardeman University

    B.A.

    2005

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • apparel design
  • badges
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
Heather Raines

Heather Raines

Jacksonville, Florida

About Heather Raines

designer / art director / food lover

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • food industry
  • food photography
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • layout
  • packaging
  • typography
Keith Lowe

Keith Lowe

Jacksonville, FL $50 (USD) per hour

About Keith Lowe

Designer of things • Collector of stuff • Eater of food

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • designer
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • typopgraphy
