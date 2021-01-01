Freelance Mobile Designers in Ivano-Frankivs’k, Ukraine for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Ivano-Frankivs’k, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Yuriy Kob

Yuriy Kob

Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Free-Lance @ Worldwide

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Bang Bang Education

    Grids & Composition

    2020

Skills

  • dashboard
  • data visualization
  • design systems
  • interface design
  • logomaking
  • mobile
  • product design
  • promo
  • promosite
  • redesign
  • ui
  • usability analysis
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Yury Tsyganchuk

Yury Tsyganchuk

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Yury Tsyganchuk

UX/UI Designer

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Yurii Syvak

Yurii Syvak

Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ MatchOffice Ukraine

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • hand drawing
  • icon graphic
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Yurii Khmelovskyi

Yurii Khmelovskyi

Ivano-Frankivsk / Ukraine $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About Yurii Khmelovskyi

Experience & Graphic Designer.
In love with illustrations, icons & glyphs

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ COAX Software

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IFNTUOG

    Master of Architecture

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • architect
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • hand drawing
  • icon illustration
  • icon pack
  • illustration
  • interfacedesign
  • line art
  • logo
  • logo design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message