Freelance Mobile Designers in Hong Kong for Hire

Raven Yu

Raven Yu

Hong Kong

About Raven Yu

Senior Product Designer @Google

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Kyran Leech

Kyran Leech

Hong Kong $25 (USD) per hour

About Kyran Leech

UI/UX Designer @ Lynk

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Lynk

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual identity design
Jose Urbano

Jose Urbano

Hong Kong $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Oddity

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee)

    Higher Diploma in Audio-Visual Entertainment Technology

    2014

Skills

  • conceptual design
  • front-end development
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • native apps
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webflow
Pablo Robles

Pablo Robles

Hong Kong $30 (USD) per hour

About Pablo Robles

Information design, visual design and interactive graphics.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • data visualization
  • infographic design
  • information design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • storytelling
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
