Freelance Mobile Designers in Hong Kong for Hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Hong Kong on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Raven YuPro
Hong Kong
About Raven Yu
Senior Product Designer @Google
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- graphic design
- icon
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Kyran LeechPro
Hong Kong • $25 (USD) per hour
About Kyran Leech
UI/UX Designer @ Lynk
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Lynk
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- illustration
- interaction design
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- visual identity design
Jose Urbano
Hong Kong • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Oddity
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee)
Higher Diploma in Audio-Visual Entertainment Technology
2014
Skills
- conceptual design
- front-end development
- ios design
- mobile
- native apps
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webflow
Pablo Robles
Hong Kong • $30 (USD) per hour
About Pablo Robles
Information design, visual design and interactive graphics.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- data visualization
- infographic design
- information design
- interaction design
- mobile
- storytelling
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design