Freelance Mobile Designers in Hamburg, Germany for Hire

Leander Lenzing

Hamburg, Germany $80 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android
  • interaction design
  • ios
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • saas
  • startups
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Oliver Gareis

Hamburg, Germany $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ appico

    2013 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Caroline Lenzing

Hamburg $65 (USD) per hour

About Caroline Lenzing

Caring about sustainability and longevity, I strive to create functional and valuable experiences that leave a positive impact on people and the environment.

My major influences are minimalism, japanese design and brutalistic architecture.

Currently product designer at Home Ht

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Refokus

Hamburg, Germany $100 (USD) per hour

About Refokus

We support b2b businesses when they change their focus and need their brand communication to become just wow! (yes, wow!)

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
