Freelance Mobile Designers in Guadalajara, Mexico for Hire

Iván Soria

Iván Soria

Guadalajara, Mexico. $70 (USD) per hour

About Iván Soria

I work and fight for our right to story. Awwwards Dev Jury. Design Director at @Bexi.

Work History

  • Service Design Lead @ Bexi, Inc.

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Digital Invaders

    Webscout 7.0

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • convoluted comedy
  • creative direction
  • front-end development
  • web design
Guillermo Becerra

Guillermo Becerra

Zapopan, Jalisco $35 (USD) per hour

About Guillermo Becerra

I’m a Mexican Designer based in Guadalajara, México. I specialize in UI and Visual Design for digital products.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • La Salle

    Bachelor's in Graphic

    2012

Skills

  • branding
  • interaction design
  • prototype
  • responsive design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web design
Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

Aldo Cervantes Saldaña

Guadalajara $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • pre-press
  • video games
  • web design
Daniel Meza

Daniel Meza

Guadalajara, México. 🇲🇽 $40 (USD) per hour

About Daniel Meza

Logotype Design & Branding

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logotype design
  • motion graphics
