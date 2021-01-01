Hire freelance mobile designers in Göteborg

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 58 freelance mobile designers in Göteborg available for hire

  • Pontus Börjesson

    Pontus Börjesson

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Elastx Website branding landing page cloud dark logo minimal mobile web ui design app
    Elastx Brandbook colors logo branding brand cloud dark minimal web ui design
    Elastx Logotype gradient dark brand workmark logotype icon branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sam Alfaro 🔥

    Sam Alfaro 🔥

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Profile Page for Peopl graphic design cv job application tags platform recruit job work ios app clean dark mode minimal user experience ux ui interface user page profile
    Iconography for Panelista | In Progress progress user interface minimal clean flat figma library icon icondesign iconset iconpack pack set iconography ui app linear design icons
    Swish Payment for SAVR finance financial design flat minimal ux ui numpad withdraw deposit ios payment stock funds banking swish savr app fintech
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Wendy Zhou

    Wendy Zhou

    Sweden, Gothenburg

    Futuristic Cyberpunk Graphics - Glass Effect Design lock cool futuristic scifi neon colors cyberpunk gradient clean ui dark mode
    Partner illustration - Tech Illustration landing page illustration hero illustration hero image vector gradient ui dark mode partner illustration partner hosting saas tech illustration
    Dark mode app design study app student study minimal blue black app design gradient dark mode dark ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Olle Engström

    Olle Engström

    Gothenburg

    Zumper - My happy place (Sam) motion illustration 2d loop animation
    Zumper - My happy place 2d loop illustration motion cel gif animation
    Pinata boy run cycle character gif animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Emir Ayouni

    Emir Ayouni

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Colorama Color Kit halftones halftone procreate adobe photoshop illustrator g.a.r.m. co. garm company colorama coloring kit color kit color growcase
    Spot illustrations for G.A.R.M. Co. g.a.r.m. co. garm company ps action actions photoshop action set cowboys cowboy illustration growcase
    Raw Hide Effect Kit for Photoshop texture textures g.a.r.m. company garmco garm co raw hide effect kit illustration growcase ps actions photoshop action set
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Johannes Leuchovius

    Johannes Leuchovius

    Göteborg

    Johannes Leuchovius Visual Identity 001 logotypedesign visual design minimal logotype design logotype brand design brand visual identity brand identity sweden branding logo typography minimalistic
    Void 002 blackandwhite sweden minimal dailyui vector logo website landing page web typography minimalistic
    Briljant 002 dailyui grid branding website webdesign interface type product page design product page web minimal typography minimalistic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alexander Stepanchuk

    Alexander Stepanchuk

    Göteborg

    Agency Website [exploration process] ux mobile visual design
    Opera Touch home page @home @tabs @ux @design @browser @ui
    Mobile wallet app wallet visual design ui app andoid figma ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Björn Assedahl

    Björn Assedahl

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Shamanic lunch routine
    Coffee procreate coffee illustration
    Niacin flush handlettering procreate typography illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • UI/UX monster

    UI/UX monster

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Cryptocurrency App I Crypto whale UI Kit (light mode) whale graphic design exchange bitcoin wallet app cryptocurrency app app ui kit crypto design ui vector minimal ux
    Pricing plan pricing minimal branding icon set web vector illustration design ux ui pricing plan
    Duo Tone Transportation Icons icon pack icon design uiux vehicles illustration vector ux ui minimal icon set icon
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Elin Östberg

    Elin Östberg

    Göteborg

    Illustration - Citrus sunbath procreate characters character design art illustration
    Sketch - Color study art procreate characters character design illustration
    Illustration - Nooks in the arbor art characters character design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vicente Borrell

    Vicente Borrell

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Winamp for Mac mp3 mp3 player multimedia mac app apple winamp retro redesign ui mac app player music player music app music
    Featured Tab in WWDC for macOS media video featured wwdc apple mac app
    snabb Dashboard analytics map stats dashboard
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.