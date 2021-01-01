Freelance Mobile Designers in Dublin, Ireland for Hire
Al Power™Pro
Dublin, Ireland
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- belly dancing
- bird catching
- branding
- hop scotch
- illustration
- moon walking
- tea drinking
- tree climbing
- ui
- ux
Ciaran.DesignPro
Dublin, Ireland • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance @ ciaran.design @ Remote
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
DCU
B.Sc. in Multimedia
2011
Skills
- design systems
- figma
- front-end development
- interaction design
- product design
- protoyping
- scss
- strategy
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- ux
Al BarryPro
Dublin, Ireland
Work History
-
Senior UX Designer @ Guidewire
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ui illustration
- ux
Kieron KeenanPro
Dublin, Ireland.
About Kieron Keenan
Hey, I'm Kieron 👋🏻Love people who care about what they do. Senior Product Designer @clubhouse.
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Swrve
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Skills
- design systems
- front-end development
- interaction design
- ui design
- ux design
- visual design
- wireframing and prototyping