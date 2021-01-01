Freelance Mobile Designers in Den Haag, Netherlands for Hire
Jurre HoutkampPro
Amsterdam
About Jurre Houtkamp
Designer at Framer
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- framer
- icon design
- video editting
Dennis SnellenbergPro
Rotterdam, The Netherlands • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
YummygumAgency
Amsterdam
Specialties
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Kubilay SapayerPro
Amsterdam • $90 (USD) per hour
About Kubilay Sapayer
UI Designer, Illustrator from Amsterdam.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Starred
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design