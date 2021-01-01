Freelance Mobile Designers in Curitiba, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Curitiba, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Felipe Mendes

Felipe Mendes

Pro

Curitiba, Brazil $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • digital
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Jonatan Xavier

Jonatan Xavier

Curitiba, Brazil $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art
  • freelance
  • graphic design
  • handlettering
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • lettering
  • typography
Message
Camila Barbieri

Camila Barbieri

Curitiba, Brazil $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • UTFPR

    Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • 2d illustration
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • creative direction
  • explainer videos
  • flat illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • vector illustrator
Message
Fernando Capone

Fernando Capone

Curitiba, Brazil $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Fernando Capone

Hello! I'm Fernando, a UI/UX Designer based on Curitiba.

:)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message