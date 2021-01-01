Freelance Mobile Designers in Columbus, OH for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Columbus, OH on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ethan Fender

Ethan Fender

Pro

Columbus, Ohio $200 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Courier Design Co LLC

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Mount Vernon Nazarene University

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • icons
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • poster design
  • typography
Rachel Dangerfield

Rachel Dangerfield

Pro

Columbus, OH $85 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer / Owner @ Imaginary Beast

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Columbus College of Art & Design

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • concepting
  • design
  • logo
  • naming
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
Chris Koelsch

Chris Koelsch

Pro

Columbus, OH $85 (USD) per hour

About Chris Koelsch

Animator behind This 'n That based in Columbus, OH.

Work History

  • Animator @ This 'n That Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Bowling Green State University

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2010

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • design
  • illustration
𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

Pro

Columbus, Ohio

About 𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒

Independent designer + owner of Oddball Design Co. Passionate about making things—especially new memories, good friends, and bad jokes.

Work History

  • Owner + Designer @ Oddball Design Co.

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • The Modern College of Design

    Associate of Applied Business in Advertising Art

    2013

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
  • web design
