Hire freelance mobile designers in Cleveland, OH

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 114 freelance mobile designers in Cleveland, OH available for hire

  • Amr Abdelaziz

    Amr Abdelaziz

    Product Designer

    Services Section logo illustration design colors concept visual vector app ux ui
    Landing Page landing page ui landing page typography color design web visual concept ux ui
    Moms Mash minimal color visual branding graphic concept app illustration outline gift vector mom
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Laura Guardalabene Peters

    Laura Guardalabene Peters

    Cleveland, OH

    JUNK-O Enamel Pins jewlery accessories colorful pop culture emotions moody dice flat earth memes jaws shark alien lapel pin enamel pins
    Mixed greens packaging packaging food lettuce greens retro design funky colorful typogaphy health food peel organic reseal
    Diversity & Inclusion branding for Avery Dennison enamel pin t-shirt people corporate identity inclusion logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Leo Rabelo

    Leo Rabelo

    Cleveland, OH

    MarcomCentral saas app brandhub hub storage data colorful clean logo branding design web homepage webdesign website ux ui
    Nick Scratch Brewing 😉 packaging ipa stout pietro agnes marvel vision wanda label brewery can beer design branding logo
    Garden Queen queen garden typography photography vegetables green nature products microsite mainpage design homepage web webdesign website ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Katie Daugherty

    Katie Daugherty

    Cleveland, OH

    Collaborate spot illustration tech illustration tech collaborate high five ui illustration
    Share spot illustration tech illustration computer laptop tech share spot illustration ui design illustration
    Create spot tech spot spot illustration icon drawing create illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Nick Matej

    Nick Matej

    Cleveland, Ohio

    A B C D texture material glass shiny airbrush 1980s 1970s future retro design illustrator illustration vector 36 days of type drop cap letter type
    Negroni Week 2021 negroni week for sale illustrator retro cubist art deco bartender print vector cocktail negroni illustration
    Long Live the International Entrepreneur Rule photoshop illustrator illustration blue orange art deco light bulb progressive government public policy immigration entrepreneur innovation world trade center new york statute of liberty empire
    • Illustration
  • Rachel Ruby Raymond

    Rachel Ruby Raymond

    Cleveland, OH

    Pediatric Animal Wall Decal Bear bear illustration childrens illustration wall decal animal wall decal animal illustration healthcare pediatric animal branding vector illustration
    Pediatric Animal Wall Decal Rabbit healthcare childrens illustration rabbit illustration animal wall decal animal illustration pediatric animal branding vector illustration
    Pediatric Animal Wall Decal Raccoon childrens illustration raccoon animal art animal illustration animal wall decal pediatric vector animal branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Simon Birky Hartmann

    Simon Birky Hartmann

    Cleveland, OH

    Fuck cancer. grief cancer typewriter screw cancer fuck cancer
    Screw cancer. fuck cancer screw cancer cancer typewriter
    #collageretreat 161. 08/27/2021. architecture scanner type typography weird sbh the shop surreal textured illustration digital illustration collage digital collage collage art collage retreat collageretreat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jennifer Greive

    Jennifer Greive

    Medina, OH

    Yes This Girl Still Got It! lettering graphic design hand drawn type ipad pro digital art illustrator graphic designer typography hand lettering illustration
    Summer Collection sunshine beach summer summer collection hand lettering artist stationery notepad bookmark stickers sticker sheet handmade sticker sheet handmade bookmark handmade notepad handmade graphic designer lettering illustrator typography hand lettering illustration
    Kitsune Mask Stickers design graphic designer illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Katie Humble

    Katie Humble

    Cleveland, OH

    Theia Logo ophthalmology double vision goddess theia illustrator identity designer logo mark graphic design flat vector logo inspiration simple logo simple shapes eye sight vision sight eye eye logo identity design
    Weekly Warmup weekly challenge geometric art patterns repeat shapes geometric pattern pattern geometric weeklywarmup
    Do Good. Together. feel good happy shapes colorful playful fun brand nonprofit purpose driven design green design graphic design identity flat illustrator typography branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Keith Ten Eyck

    Keith Ten Eyck

    Cleveland, Ohio

    Blackberry Latte hand ipad procreate hand drawn milk black raspberry latte coffee
    Coffee Arabica Type Integration type arabica flower coffee ipad procreate
    Nymphomaniac von trier woman sex nymphomaniac art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Madison Carr

    Madison Carr

    Cleveland, OH

    Unused Mark - StorySell visual identity abstract design logomark brandmark icon logo design brand graphic design logo branding
    Logo Refresh For American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine icon design brand design rebrand logo design typography design graphic design logo branding
    Creating Central Ohio Futures illustration design graphic design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.