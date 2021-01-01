Freelance Mobile Designers in Cebu City, Philippines for Hire

Alexander Samokhin

Cebu, Philippines $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder @ DeoThemes

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Harvard University

    HarvardX: CS50

    2020

Skills

  • bootstrap
  • creative
  • front-end
  • html
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Jane Kathryn Teo

Pro

Cebu, Philippines

Work History

  • Freelance UI/UX Designer @ janek.design

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • landing page
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Clint Bustrillos

Cebu Philippines $20 (USD) per hour

About Clint Bustrillos

Product Designer. I specialize in creating pixel perfect design and interfaces.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • design sprint
  • design thinking
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Desiree Carabio

Cebu, Philippines $5 (USD) per hour

About Desiree Carabio

Hello! I'm a product designer at Abstract Digital

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • uiuxdesign
