Freelance Mobile Designers in Cardiff, United Kingdom for Hire

Jason Reynolds

Jason Reynolds

Abergavenny, Wales $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • accessibility
  • branding
  • front-end development
  • html
  • information architecture
  • mobile
  • product design
  • scss
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user centric design
  • ux
Jed Whippey

Jed Whippey

Bristol $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Designer @ Siege Media

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Bath Spa

    FDA Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • branding identity
  • design design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
Flávia Mayer

Flávia Mayer

Bristol

About Flávia Mayer

Visual designer @Biteable 🍀
Illustrating feelings @flatteringdesign 🌻
Latina illustrator & designer | Available for commissions

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
James Ewin

James Ewin

Bristol

About James Ewin

Graphic designer & Co-Director of ORCA and Briefbox

Work History

  • Founder & Director @ Briefbox

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Bristol City College

    BTEX National Diploma, Grpahic Design

    2007

Skills

  • branding
  • design process
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • leadership
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
