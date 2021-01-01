Hire freelance mobile designers in Caracas

Viewing 11 out of 91 freelance mobile designers in Caracas available for hire

  • Robinson Moreno

    Robinson Moreno

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Y typeface design art typography art typography cgart 3dart illustration
    Q typography cg art cgart brand logo freelance minimal illustration branding
    Fantastic blender color art direction 3d artist cgart 3d art art cgi 3d branding illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alex Ascanio

    Alex Ascanio

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Redesign - Exploration design clean ux minimal ui web design
    Logo concept abstract logo simple logo branding outdoor logo logo logo design minimalist logo
    Logo design simple logo logo design logo logodesign
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dave Mejias 🖖

    Dave Mejias 🖖

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Music Player - App trending mobileminimal mobiledesign spotify musical uiux figma mobileapp mobile musicplayer musicapp userinterface app ui trend minimal uidesign
    Wallet E-Commerce - Blob App - Minimal uiux money exchange trading blobs ecommerce components rounded trendy trending mobile blob figma app ui trend minimal uidesign wallet
    Cryptocurrency Web Exchange - Coinbase home webdesign cryptodashboard cryptoapp trendy trending clean darktheme darkmode landingpage cryptocurrency crypto design figma app userinterface ui trend minimal uidesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Saul Durand Trujillo

    Saul Durand Trujillo

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Crowdfunding Website Mobile app design ux design user interface design ui design web interface web design ux ui
    Crowdfunding Website ux design user interface flat ui design interface web ux web design design ui
    Tapabocas - Mask interface user design ux design ui design healt care ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Antonio Marquez

    Antonio Marquez

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Pickup Scene blender3dart 3dlowpoly pickup 3dillustration renders lowpoly 3d art blender
    My private island blendercycles modelling color3d 3dillustration lowpoly3d 3d art blender3d illustration
    style character3d 3dmodel illustration3d blender3dart lowpoly3d 3dillustration blendercycles 3dblender blender3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Threefasic Design

    Threefasic Design

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Wizard wizard ilustrator drawing vector custom logo branding design esportlogo logo mascot design illustration
    Hydra hydra ilustrator vector custom logo branding sportlogo esportlogo drawing logo mascot design illustration
    Mercenary ilustrator vector color character mercenary custom logo branding esports sportlogo esport design esportlogo drawing logo mascot design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Liz Yelud Adra

    Liz Yelud Adra

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Onda Caribe Drink- Final Art character design illustration cartoon vector design digital illustration logo brand design brand identity characterdesign digitalart
    Obb Clds Landing Page illustration landing page branding design branding
    ¡Hey! Oil Creme logo brand design branding brand identity characterdesign digitalart illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kevin Dems

    Kevin Dems

    Caracas

    88 Merch sticker eight number brand logo design
    Wood organic gif animate animation wood
    When i see you... eye animation 2d animate animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nelson Marín

    Nelson Marín

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Store Yireh Logo webdesign logotype mockup ui ux new design awesome design branding logo design logo
    Logo Design For "Lima On Fire" ui ux design black vector illustration branding awesome design logo design logo
    Sudilca logo Design design icon vector typography illustration branding awesome design logo design logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ronald Ronco

    Ronald Ronco

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Pixelado.  motiongraphics motiondesigner motiondesign lmotion icon animation aftereffects ae adobeaftereffects 2danimation 2d
    Bye! car ae 2ddesigner 2danimation 2d motiongraphics motiondesign animation aftereffects
    Click. photographer logo brand icon logoanimation symbol mark 2danimation 2d ae adobeaftereffects aftereffects motiongraphics motiondesigner motiondesign motion animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Daniela Otero

    Daniela Otero

    Caracas, Venezuela

    Solido │ Logo presentation s letter gradient booking clean simple professional minimalist minimal creative business logo design contrast colorful branding
    Solido │ Logo construction gradient booking clean simple professional minimalist minimal creative business logo design contrast colorful branding
    Solido │ Logo design s letter clean simple gradient professional minimalist minimal creative business logo design contrast colorful branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design

