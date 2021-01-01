Freelance Mobile Designers in Brisbane, Australia for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Brisbane, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Jason McCall

Pro

Brisbane

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Pete Barr

Pro

Brisbane

About Pete Barr

Freelance - UX/UI/Visual/Interaction designer and front-end developer hybrid.
Judge @ The FWA

Work History

  • Freelance Interactive Designer @ NA

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • css3
  • html5
  • javascript
  • sass
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Eugene

Brisbane, Australia $80 (USD) per hour

About Eugene

A passionate creative generalist specialising in human interaction design methodology and design thinking practice.

Work History

  • Lead product designer @ MVP

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Griffith University

    BCH Digital design

    2007

Skills

  • design thinking
  • game design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Gary Jacobs

Brisbane. AU $120 (USD) per hour

About Gary Jacobs

Designing things like icons, Websites, Apps, Illustrations, 2D Motion + 3D.
Prototyping in Swift, HTML, CSS + JS

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • android app design
  • animation
  • blender 3d
  • css
  • design systems
  • html
  • illustration
  • ios application design
  • javascript
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • swift
  • ui desgin
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
