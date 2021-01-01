Freelance Mobile Designers in Brisbane, Australia for Hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Brisbane, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jason McCallPro
Brisbane
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Pete BarrPro
Brisbane
About Pete Barr
Freelance - UX/UI/Visual/Interaction designer and front-end developer hybrid.
Judge @ The FWA
Work History
-
Freelance Interactive Designer @ NA
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- css3
- html5
- javascript
- sass
- ui
- ui animation
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Eugene
Brisbane, Australia • $80 (USD) per hour
About Eugene
A passionate creative generalist specialising in human interaction design methodology and design thinking practice.
Work History
-
Lead product designer @ MVP
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Griffith University
BCH Digital design
2007
Skills
- design thinking
- game design
- illustration
- ui
- ux
Gary Jacobs
Brisbane. AU • $120 (USD) per hour
About Gary Jacobs
Designing things like icons, Websites, Apps, Illustrations, 2D Motion + 3D.
Prototyping in Swift, HTML, CSS + JS
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- android app design
- animation
- blender 3d
- css
- design systems
- html
- illustration
- ios application design
- javascript
- prototype
- sketch
- swift
- ui desgin
- uidesign
- uxdesign