Freelance Mobile Designers in Bordeaux, France for Hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Bordeaux, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Damien Da CostaPro
Bordeaux, France
About Damien Da Costa
Brand designer @Lattice | Formerly @wearemuxu
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- typography
Luc ChaissacPro
Bordeaux, France • $500 (USD) per hour
About Luc Chaissac
Brand designer @lattice | Previously @wearemuxu | I'm always learning and love to help. Say hi!
Work History
-
Design @ Lattice
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- branding identity
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Adrian Campagnolle
Bordeaux • $90 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- brand animation
- character animation
- icon animation
- logo animation
- motion design
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product video
- rigging
- ui animation
Laetitia BoulocPro
Bordeaux • $70 (USD) per hour
About Laetitia Bouloc
Designer vraiment très graphique.
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Neographe Factory
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
ENSAAMA
BTS
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- appdesign
- branding identity
- logo and branding
- sketchup
- uidesign
- web design
- zeplin