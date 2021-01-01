Freelance Mobile Designers in Berlin, Germany for hire

About Niclas Ernst

I'm a designer and entrepreneur from Frankfurt am Main, now living and working out of my studio in Berlin. I enjoy things that just work and bring joy – and I carry that over to the companies and startups whom I've helped designing business outcomes.

Before, I've worked with renowned clients including Coca-Cola, Allianz and Deutsche Vermögensberatung together with my friends at Fintory near Düsseldorf.

I'm now in Berlin working on mobile and desktop apps, web-apps, websites and more. You have an interesting idea? Let's chat. I'm available for freelance projects.