Freelance Mobile Designers in Belo Horizonte, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Samir Taiar

Samir Taiar

Pro

Belo Horizonte - MG - BR

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d illustration
  • branding
  • design
  • flat design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • stickers
  • t-shirt design
  • ux
Message
Gabriel Guedes

Gabriel Guedes

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Message

About Gabriel Guedes

I created my Dribbble account to post what im doing in my free time.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Stoque

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • PUC-MG

    Gratuated

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • interfacedesign
  • internet
Message
Lucas Braga

Lucas Braga

Belo Horizonte, Brazil $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Stellantis Latam

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

    Bachelor Fine Arts

    2017

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logotype
  • minimalism
  • monogram
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
Message
Camila Santana

Camila Santana

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Message

About Camila Santana

I am a student of design. I work with ​​UI/UX Design, where I want to go deeper and learn more and more.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Studio Sol

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais

    Undergraduate

    2020

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • axure rp
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • protopie
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • ux strategy
Message