Freelance Mobile Designers in Barranquilla, Colombia for Hire

Mario Rocchi

Barranquilla, Colombia $40 (USD) per hour

About Mario Rocchi

Creating great experiences for people at @Toptal.
Let's work together!

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Venturit

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alejandro Herreño

Pro

Barranquilla - Colombia $25 (USD) per hour

About Alejandro Herreño

Senior UI / UX Designer
Hello! I am a passionate User interface Designer of Mobile and Web Application.

Do you have a project in mind?
Lets talk

Work History

  • UI Tutor @ Dext CO

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad Autonoma del caribe

    Graphic design professional

    2017

Skills

  • design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • sketching
  • ui
  • ux
  • wireframe
Marlon Plata

Barranquilla, Colombia $18 (USD) per hour

About Marlon Plata

UI / UX designer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • illustration
  • ui
Angel Rodriguez

Barranquilla, Colombia

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
