Freelance Mobile Designers in Bandung, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Bandung, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ilham Maulana

Ilham Maulana

Pro

Bandung, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • product design
  • ui desgin
Message
Jajang Irawan

Jajang Irawan

Pro

Bandung, Indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Bizness Apps

    2012 - 2015

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • design
  • icon app design
  • invision
  • ios design
  • marvel app
  • mobile app designer
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • zeplin
Message
Hendra Gunawan

Hendra Gunawan

Bandung, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UX/UI Deisnger @ Urbox

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Telkom University

    BA

    1994

Skills

  • ux
  • ☆ icons app icons
  • ✍ uiux design
  • ✎ graphic design
  • ✐mobile app design
  • ❒ web design
  •  ui design
Message
Bagas Mochammad Rhafi

Bagas Mochammad Rhafi

Bandung, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Telkom Indonesia

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia

    Bachelor

    2017

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message