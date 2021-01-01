Freelance Mobile Designers in Athens, Greece for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Athens, Greece on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ilias Sounas

Ilias Sounas

Pro

Athens, Greece

Message

About Ilias Sounas

Illustrator / Designer
Available for whimsical illustrations and weird characters. I also love designing infographics, maps and board game graphics :)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • board game graphics
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • childrens book illustration
  • editorial illustration
  • illustration
  • infographic design
Message
MisterShot

MisterShot

Pro

Athens - Greece

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo design
  • monogram
  • typography
  • visual identity design
  • wordmark
Message
Dimitris Chatzilias

Dimitris Chatzilias

Athens

Message

About Dimitris Chatzilias

As an engineer, who has been into drawing since always, I'm glad to eventually have found my technical-artistic side balance, in UI/UX Design & Development :)

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • css animation
  • css3 html5
  • graphic design
  • human computer interaction
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui desing
  • usability testing
  • ux design
  • web design
  • web developement
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Kalina Giersz

Kalina Giersz

Athens, Greece $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Kalina Giersz

UX/UI designer, typography lover and team player from Poland, currently based in Athens. Co-founder of Current Haus, digital design and development studio.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Current Haus

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • The Academy of Fine Arts

    Master in Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • css
  • graphic design
  • html
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ui ux
  • web design
Message