Freelance Mobile Designers in Amsterdam, Netherlands for hire

Jurre Houtkamp

Amsterdam

About Jurre Houtkamp

Designer at Framer

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • framer
  • icon design
  • video editting
Yummygum

Amsterdam

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Mobile Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Kubilay Sapayer

Amsterdam $90 (USD) per hour

About Kubilay Sapayer

UI Designer, Illustrator from Amsterdam.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Starred

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
blacklead studio

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Specialties

  • Web Design
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Product Design
