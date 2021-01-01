Freelance Mobile Designers in Al Manşūrah, Egypt for Hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Al Manşūrah, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mohamed Seafan
Mansoura, Egypt • $10 (USD) per hour
About Mohamed Seafan
Hello,
I’m a UI/UX Designer with +2 year of experience designing engaging and user-friendly interfaces for native and web applications for both desktop and mobile.
using design software...
like Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Zepline and Figma
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- prototype
- ui desgin
- user experience (ux)
Aya Elmogy
Mansoura, Egypt
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
Ahmed SokarPro
Mansouar, Egypt • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- marvelapp
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Jasmin Elsayed
Al Mansurah, Egypt
About Jasmin Elsayed
Hi ,my name is Yasmin from Egypt . As a UX/UI Designer, I believe in creating ideas and digital experiences that connect with everyday life, collaborating with others and gaining insights into how users interact with my work. That has been key to my success. And with over 5 years in Digital, I’m still hungry to innovate and break new ground .
Experienced in UX / UI Design .Skilled in HTML5, css3, Adobe Package (Photoshop, Illustrator, Xd, After Effect)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animation
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping