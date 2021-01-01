Freelance Mobile Designers in Accra, Ghana for Hire

James Baduor

Accra - Ghana $50 (USD) per hour

About James Baduor

Tech Entrepreneur / Community Leader / Design Educator / No-Code Enthusiast / Webflow Developer

Work History

  • Co-founder @ Design Den

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Marlon Allen Jnr

Accra, Ghana $5 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • logo and branding
Edward Yeboah

Accra - Ghana

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Rancard

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • KNUST

    BA Communication Design

    2016

Michael Ayivi

Accra, Ghana $10 (USD) per hour

About Michael Ayivi

I am a user interface and experience designer.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • ui desing
  • usability testing
  • uxdesign
