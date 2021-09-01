Pitch Deck

Design Brief

Hi team, I am looking for some help.

I am starting my fundraising and I need some help cleaning up my deck and my one-pager. In case you have previous experience doing it and we can see your portfolio I am more than happy to chat. No research is required only design. 20-25 pages.

In terms of business ideas, I think you are going to love them. We are creating a marketplace to allow all entrepreneurs to sell their companies. Not all startups need to be unicorns, but all, or at least most, should be able to monetize for the time they spent building their startup. Reducing startup failures contributes to strengthening the startup ecosystem. Would you like to help us?

Have a super nice day!