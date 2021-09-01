UI/UX Content Website Designer

Design Brief

We are seeking to redesign our website user experience. Our content presentation and navigation are somewhat dated and cumbersome. The initial experience can be overwhelming for the customer. There are too many choices upfront and not a clear direction to lead the customer through a satisfactory experience. We are looking for a modern, engaging, simple, and easy-to-navigate presentation.

PROJECT GOALS:

New user interface design

Simpler navigation and hierarchical flow through the content

Consistent branding synergy

Avoid building separate platform-specific native mobile app(s) but instead create an equivalent browser-based experience.

SCOPE OF WORK:

Delivery of a modern, mobile responsive layout that simulates a native mobile app but exists entirely within a web browser. The redesign must use current design standards and tools. (HTML5, CSS, Javascript, Bootstrap v5?).

Content includes text, images, audio, and video. The navigation must lead people through the key features, but also present the deeper content in an easy-to-understand way.

Navigation consists of:

static system-level menus (login/logout/subscription/account settings)

content-based that navigates through the content (Lobby, Videos, Reports, Community)

The deliverable will include templates and layouts that can be used for existing and future content using HTML, CSS, Javascript, and industry-standard libraries that will run in all modern web browsers (full and mobile).

Expect three rounds of revisions with active participation in the final testing with availability.

Sample data will be provided to map into the new design(s). The developer will use sample and mock data when necessary, and will not be required to connect to the data source for design.

*Portfolio samples are necessary for serious consideration.*