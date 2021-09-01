Redesign for a Beauty Site (Wordpress)

Design Brief

We are looking for a highly creative UX / UI designer with a minimum of 2-3 years of work experience.

Prime responsibilities include:

Creating user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, and user feedback

Plan and implement new designs, create design assets, style guide

Ability to create responsive and adaptive designs for Web, tablet, and mobile devices.

Scope of design work includes:

Homepage

Single Post

Page

Category/Sub-Category

Author Profile

This is a core role in the startup team and will come with appropriate duties & expectations. You can visit the current website - BeautyGlimpse



