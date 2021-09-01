Back
Design Brief

Redesign for a Beauty Site (Wordpress)

We are looking for a highly creative UX / UI designer with a minimum of 2-3 years of work experience.

Prime responsibilities include:

  • Creating user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, and user feedback
  • Plan and implement new designs, create design assets, style guide
  • Ability to create responsive and adaptive designs for Web, tablet, and mobile devices.

Scope of design work includes:

  • Homepage
  • Single Post
  • Page
  • Category/Sub-Category
  • Author Profile

This is a core role in the startup team and will come with appropriate duties & expectations. You can visit the current website - BeautyGlimpse


Project status
Open - 14 days left
Date posted
Sep 01, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
