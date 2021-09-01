Design Brief
Redesign for a Beauty Site (Wordpress)
We are looking for a highly creative UX / UI designer with a minimum of 2-3 years of work experience.
Prime responsibilities include:
- Creating user-centered designs by understanding business requirements, and user feedback
- Plan and implement new designs, create design assets, style guide
- Ability to create responsive and adaptive designs for Web, tablet, and mobile devices.
Scope of design work includes:
- Homepage
- Single Post
- Page
- Category/Sub-Category
- Author Profile
This is a core role in the startup team and will come with appropriate duties & expectations. You can visit the current website - BeautyGlimpse