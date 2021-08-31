Back
Design Brief

2D Freelance Animator for 2 Small Gigs

Looking for a freelance animator to work on two projects.

  1. An intro, outro, and title cards for a B2B company. Designs will be provided. Due within the next 2-3 weeks. Ideal candidates can help with music recommendations and acquisition.
  2. Animating an intro and placing provided footage into the piece prior to exporting.

Requirements:

  • Animation done in After Effects and native files provided upon completion.
  • Must have English as a primary language both in email and video call correspondence.
  • Must have 2 years of experience and a portfolio to show your work.

These projects will likely be 1-2 days of work. Will pay very competitive US rates.

Project status
Open - 13 days left
Date posted
Aug 31, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
