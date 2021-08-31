2D Freelance Animator for 2 Small Gigs

Design Brief

Looking for a freelance animator to work on two projects.

An intro, outro, and title cards for a B2B company. Designs will be provided. Due within the next 2-3 weeks. Ideal candidates can help with music recommendations and acquisition. Animating an intro and placing provided footage into the piece prior to exporting.

Requirements:

Animation done in After Effects and native files provided upon completion.

Must have English as a primary language both in email and video call correspondence.

Must have 2 years of experience and a portfolio to show your work.

These projects will likely be 1-2 days of work. Will pay very competitive US rates.