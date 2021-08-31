Back
Design Brief

NFT art

I need an artist to create an illustration for an NFT.

I want the art to be similar to https://solanart.io/collections/aurory

I most likely only need 1 image and then I'll manually generate the other variations.

Project status
Open - 13 days left
Date posted
Aug 31, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
