Stock Market Social App - UX + UI Design

Design Brief

Hi,

we've built a cool social app for friends to talk about the stock market and share trades.... think Stock Market meets Strava!

Our awesome engineer created the first UI, but despite his best efforts, it looks like an engineer designed the first UI. With the app now being close to feature complete for an initial release, we need some help to make it intuitive and pixel-perfect.

The right person:

has an interest and/or familiarity with the stock market

is capable of independently executing UI/UX from end to end

has experience presenting data (numbers/graphs) via mobile

has an understanding of UX best practices for social apps

understands the nuances and UX norms for designing for iOS vs. Android

is happy to share their opinions (or collaborate) on color scheme / logos / general branding

and lastly, can make our engineer's lives easy(er) by giving them clear instructions, deliverables as well as design standards that we can utilize going forward.

Full disclosure - we are bootstrapping this project so cannot afford a big budget (even though we know you're worth it!) but would try to approach compensation fairly and treat you as a partner rather than a hired gun. :)

Thanks for reading this far down. If this looks interesting to you then we are interested to talk to you.

P.S. We like the stock.