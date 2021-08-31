Back
Design Brief

Renders and animations

We're developing a beauty brand and would like to use photorealistic CGI to launch the product and highlight product benefits. All items are easily rendered, we'd love to discuss with you some ideas of how we can make improvements. 

Assets needed: 

  1. Hero video - product 360° while emitting atomization, hardware explosions and build, etc
  2. 15-second explainer video focused on the science
  3. Product group - box, bottle, hardware -- open to other elements, water, hero ingredients, etc

Assets will be placed on paid and owned media resources. 

More details are provided upon interest.

 

Project status
Open - 13 days left
Date posted
Aug 31, 2021
Specialties
  1. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
