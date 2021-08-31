Back
Design Brief

Sports betting UI/UX

Hello, I am looking for a UI/UX Designer for sports betting raw HTML and CSS (without any library or vendor dependencies).

Check this link for example https://1xbet.com or https://melbet.com



Project status
Open - 13 days left
Date posted
Aug 31, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
