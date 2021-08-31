Sales Deck for Web Agency

Design Brief

We're looking for a designer to help us to describe our services in general and describe our approach. Here you can find who we are: https://www.notion.so/uprisingagency/Digital-Agency-Uprising-823ead8079044e53a8d0e44a189ca632

We'll give you information that we would like to tell a new client (about 10-13 slides). You'll need to make a design with it using our corporate identity - we'll give you our guides.

The working language is English, so you must be a native speaker from Europe. If you are good at story-telling, it will be a strong plus.