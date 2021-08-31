Custom pattern for invitation

Design Brief

We are working on the 68th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon for The Board of Visitors located in Phoenix, AZ. The event will be held on December 11, 2021. Our website is boardofvisitors.org, you will find information about our event and the work that we do in the community there.

We are looking to have a custom, "Lilly Pulitzer" like Christmas pattern created that we can use for the background of our invitations, this back of the invitation, borders, etc, and for the background on our PowerPoint slides to be played during the event. The slides generally show what is coming next and some will be thank you slides with names and logos and most important we will feature our Grant Recipients.

Our main colors are Pink and Green.

You will find our Logo Shoe if you scroll down on our home page to the events section. We would like this Shoe as well as our BOV logo which is just Chocolate Box font, incorporated into ornaments and then for the pattern to build from there.

We also have some images for inspiration saved on Pinterest.

Please let me know if this adequately describes the project and if you can let me know your fee and timing we will know if we can proceed.

Thank you for your interest!