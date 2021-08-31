Branding for Luxury Fashion Instagram

Design Brief

I currently own two luxury fashion and jewelry blogs on Instagram that are in need of branding. Both are lacking a visual identity (a logo, font, color schemes/palette, and icons for my highlights). I would also need templates for both stories and posts. Lastly, I would like to have a branded business card that includes both businesses on it.

My second account would also need a version of the original logo and I would need a “thank you” card for those who purchase items through my account.

My first blog is a luxury jewelry/fashion page where I post pictures and the latest news of luxury jewelry/fashion. My second blog is a reseller account, where I focus on reselling luxury new and used goods. I act as an intermediary between buyers and sellers of high fashion and luxury items.

I’m looking to make both pages look sleek, luxurious, modern, elegant, but also creative and playful. I do like minimalism as well.

I need this completed by September 30th, 2021.

Thanks!