Design Brief

Pizza Packaging/Brand Redesign

Prominent F&B brand, Zazz Pizza is a casual dining Italian restaurant that takes pride in the quality of the food they serve. Zazz is the go-to Italian pizza with over 25 years of experience in Italian cuisine from the famous Chef Fernando. He carefully creates a menu that prides itself on homemade sauces and carefully sourced ingredients.

They recently moved from Short Street to a new downtown location at Cross Street Exchange, and are looking to update their brand presence and redesign the dining experience for the new normal.

Project status
Open - 13 days left
Date posted
Aug 31, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
