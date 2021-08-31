Pizza Packaging/Brand Redesign

Design Brief

Prominent F&B brand, Zazz Pizza is a casual dining Italian restaurant that takes pride in the quality of the food they serve. Zazz is the go-to Italian pizza with over 25 years of experience in Italian cuisine from the famous Chef Fernando. He carefully creates a menu that prides itself on homemade sauces and carefully sourced ingredients.

They recently moved from Short Street to a new downtown location at Cross Street Exchange, and are looking to update their brand presence and redesign the dining experience for the new normal.