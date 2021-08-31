Back
Design Brief

Generative Digital Artist

The creative theme we have in mind is similar to below

https://wannabesmusic.club/tokens

We are looking for Digital Artist that can create 10,000 randomly generated character avatar.

Our budget is $1000.

Project status
Open - 13 days left
Date posted
Aug 31, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
