Graphic Designer for Growing Start-up
Company: StructionSite
Website: www.structionsite.com
Overview: StructionSite is bringing the same computer vision and mapping technologies found in self-driving cars to the construction technology space. Our software allows project teams to communicate in the context of the jobsite anytime, from anywhere. As the only founding team in our space with actual construction experience, we understand our customers on a deeply personal level. Builders want to build, not spend time tracking their work, so our software gives them superpowers to automatically capture and track their progress through the use of 360 photos and videos. The data we provide on the back end allows our customers to perform at a higher level and gives them a competitive edge to win their next project.
Target Audience: Construction (large General Contractors, and small-medium Subcontractors). Can provide more detailed Customer Profiles/Buyer Personas prior to work starting.
Scope of Work: We are looking for a freelance graphic designer to work with us on an ongoing/regular basis to help with various creative needs, including but not limited to:
- Digital Ads - Typically focused on one audience at a time with 2-3 messages per audience updated every 2 weeks (varying ad sizes per message).
- Landing Pages - Corresponding landing pages built in Hubspot that compliment digital ads.
- Case Studies - A new template/design for our case studies as we either update or create new ones.
- General Branding Graphics - Things like social media banners, product mockups with our logo, basic brand visuals for miscellaneous purposes.
- Webinar Graphics and Assets - Things like event landing pages, possibly a slide deck template, sharing cards for social media, etc.
- One Sheets - Product overviews/brochures to support various initiatives and touchpoints throughout the sales cycle.
- Product UI Screenshots/Mockups - We are lacking in our product mockups. Would be nice to have a gallery of graphics made to use to support content marketing efforts.
- General StructionSite Ads - To be cycled into evergreen/"always-on" campaigns and used for miscellaneous needs (e.g. events, recruitment, etc).