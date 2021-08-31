T-shirts for a Republican themed store

Design Brief

Hello,

I am looking for someone to help me create around 50 graphics that I will be printing on t-shirts, hats, mugs, flags, etc. The theme of the store is "Republican". So the designs will be pro-Trump, anti-Biden, anti-masks, anti-vax, pro-guns, etc.

These two sites below best represent what I am going for.

Open to pricing discussion.

This is not going to be a knick-knack store. This will be a full-blown brand and designs need to have the quality to back that. Not looking for something that looks like it came from a gift shop.

Thanks,

Charlie











