Design Brief

My Aunt and Uncle raise chickens and give the eggs away to family and friends.

I would like to create a logo that can be used on the stickers they affix to the egg cartons they use to give their eggs away.

My idea is basically a take on Grant Wood's American Gothic using the faces of my Aunt and Uncle. Would also add some text like the name of their farm, "Cantina Ranch" and "Established 1996".

Thank you for considering!