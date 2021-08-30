Back
Design Brief

UX Designer: Sunbasket

Sunbasket is the #1 healthy meal kit in the United States. The company has grown rapidly from $0-$200M+ revenue over the past 4 years. Ranked the #1 online healthy eating platform by Epicurious in 2019 and Buzzfeed 2 years in a row, Sunbasket is disrupting the $650B grocery market with a fundamentally healthier, easier, and more personal way to cook and eat at home. Backed by top-tier investors, Sunbasket is based in San Francisco, CA, and delivers millions of meals nationwide each month.

Sunbasket is looking for a UX Designer to join our team for a 3-month part-time contract. Remote work is accepted.

Responsibilities

  • You’ll work directly with the design, product, and engineering team to iterate and launch a new feature, creating designs for web (responsive) and native app. 
  • Design simple, easy-to-use flows and experiences that delight our users.
  • Partner with PMs, engineering, and stakeholders to understand business requirements and technical limitations.
  • Own the design process from end to end taking designs from early concepts to pixel-perfect final production, and incorporate user research, prototypes, and quantitative data to inform decision making along the way.
  • Collaborate with the creative team where branded visual elements are needed in the UI.
  • Give and solicit feedback from other team members in order to continually raise the bar.

 Qualifications

  • 3+ years of product design experience in both responsive web design and native app.
  • Online portfolio demonstrating excellent visual and interaction design skills
  • Knowledge of Figma or Sketch
  • Excellent organization and presentation skills to structure design proposals and documentation in a way that can be easily understood.
  • Systems-thinker with the ability to go beyond the pixels and design with genuine human interactions
  • Have shipped product


Project status
Open - 12 days left
Date posted
Aug 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
