UX Designer: Sunbasket
Sunbasket is the #1 healthy meal kit in the United States. The company has grown rapidly from $0-$200M+ revenue over the past 4 years. Ranked the #1 online healthy eating platform by Epicurious in 2019 and Buzzfeed 2 years in a row, Sunbasket is disrupting the $650B grocery market with a fundamentally healthier, easier, and more personal way to cook and eat at home. Backed by top-tier investors, Sunbasket is based in San Francisco, CA, and delivers millions of meals nationwide each month.
Sunbasket is looking for a UX Designer to join our team for a 3-month part-time contract. Remote work is accepted.
Responsibilities
- You’ll work directly with the design, product, and engineering team to iterate and launch a new feature, creating designs for web (responsive) and native app.
- Design simple, easy-to-use flows and experiences that delight our users.
- Partner with PMs, engineering, and stakeholders to understand business requirements and technical limitations.
- Own the design process from end to end taking designs from early concepts to pixel-perfect final production, and incorporate user research, prototypes, and quantitative data to inform decision making along the way.
- Collaborate with the creative team where branded visual elements are needed in the UI.
- Give and solicit feedback from other team members in order to continually raise the bar.
Qualifications
- 3+ years of product design experience in both responsive web design and native app.
- Online portfolio demonstrating excellent visual and interaction design skills
- Knowledge of Figma or Sketch
- Excellent organization and presentation skills to structure design proposals and documentation in a way that can be easily understood.
- Systems-thinker with the ability to go beyond the pixels and design with genuine human interactions
- Have shipped product