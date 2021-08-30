UX Designer: Sunbasket

Design Brief

Sunbasket is the #1 healthy meal kit in the United States. The company has grown rapidly from $0-$200M+ revenue over the past 4 years. Ranked the #1 online healthy eating platform by Epicurious in 2019 and Buzzfeed 2 years in a row, Sunbasket is disrupting the $650B grocery market with a fundamentally healthier, easier, and more personal way to cook and eat at home. Backed by top-tier investors, Sunbasket is based in San Francisco, CA, and delivers millions of meals nationwide each month.

Sunbasket is looking for a UX Designer to join our team for a 3-month part-time contract. Remote work is accepted.

Responsibilities

You’ll work directly with the design, product, and engineering team to iterate and launch a new feature, creating designs for web (responsive) and native app.

Design simple, easy-to-use flows and experiences that delight our users.

Partner with PMs, engineering, and stakeholders to understand business requirements and technical limitations.

Own the design process from end to end taking designs from early concepts to pixel-perfect final production, and incorporate user research, prototypes, and quantitative data to inform decision making along the way.

Collaborate with the creative team where branded visual elements are needed in the UI.

Give and solicit feedback from other team members in order to continually raise the bar.

Qualifications

3+ years of product design experience in both responsive web design and native app.

Online portfolio demonstrating excellent visual and interaction design skills

Knowledge of Figma or Sketch

Excellent organization and presentation skills to structure design proposals and documentation in a way that can be easily understood.

Systems-thinker with the ability to go beyond the pixels and design with genuine human interactions

Have shipped product



