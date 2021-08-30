Business banking website - Webflow

Design Brief

Hi!

I am looking for a designer to come up with a creative website for business banking. This website should portray trust but also a modern twist to banking.

Ideal scenario: Create the website in Webflow and designs in Figma.

Good scenario: Create designs in Figma.

I can provide you the list with all the features once we get in contact.

The pages I will need:

Landing page

Log-in/Sign up portal (this will be a multistep verification)

Dashboard for the business to show their balance, payments, transactions, users, etc. (We can discuss this one in more detail)

Thanks!