Business banking website - Webflow

I am looking for a designer to come up with a creative website for business banking. This website should portray trust but also a modern twist to banking.

Ideal scenario: Create the website in Webflow and designs in Figma.

Good scenario: Create designs in Figma.

I can provide you the list with all the features once we get in contact.

The pages I will need:

  • Landing page
  • Log-in/Sign up portal (this will be a multistep verification)
  • Dashboard for the business to show their balance, payments, transactions, users, etc. (We can discuss this one in more detail)

Project status
Open - 12 days left
Date posted
Aug 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
