Design Brief
Business banking website - Webflow
Hi!
I am looking for a designer to come up with a creative website for business banking. This website should portray trust but also a modern twist to banking.
Ideal scenario: Create the website in Webflow and designs in Figma.
Good scenario: Create designs in Figma.
I can provide you the list with all the features once we get in contact.
The pages I will need:
- Landing page
- Log-in/Sign up portal (this will be a multistep verification)
- Dashboard for the business to show their balance, payments, transactions, users, etc. (We can discuss this one in more detail)
Thanks!