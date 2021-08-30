Back
Design Brief

Line Illustrations for Assembly Manual

Looking for an illustrator that is a master of line drawing that can develop a number of illustrations based on some rough sketches that are for an assembly manual. These line drawings would be used by the customer to construct our furniture. These would use for print instructions, but also for the site in case users lost or need a soft copy of our instructions. This would be one project but could lead to others.

Must be available for meetings with myself for kickoff and reviews.

Open - 12 days left
Aug 30, 2021
  1. Illustration
$1K - $10K
