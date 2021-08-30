Graphic designer - logo branding

Design Brief

We are looking for a graphic designer to create Moon Flowers logo and packaging for a website, flowers boxes, and carriers.

Our Story

Background

Our brand represents a space for joyful celebration and thankful moments to be shared with loved ones. We aim to make gift-giving frictionless so that every special occasion becomes a beautiful memory made with their special someone.

What We Do

When words are not enough, our customers can share their good wishes and love through an array of fresh flowers and thoughtful gifts, ranging from champagne to books.

Every moment is made priceless with Moon Flowers, tailored to bring joy and excitement to that lucky receiver. We help our customers curate the perfect gift unique to the receiver's preference, with our customer representatives making each step frictionless and enjoyable every time.

Mission

For our customers who love to celebrate special occasions and joyous moments in life, who would like to send kind thoughts and gifts to their special persons-

MoonFlowers is a retail space, online and offline, that provides a frictionless experience for our customers to pick a customized gift that they think will make their recipients feel delighted and special.

Our Brand Archetypes

1. The Magician: Power and Believes in "It Can Happen"

​Brand Voice: Mystical. Informed. Reassuring. Brand Message: Tomorrow is brighter than today and all your dreams can come true if you believe.

2. The Jester: Pleasure. "If I can't dance, I'm not part of it"

Brand Voice: Fun-loving. Playful. Optimistic. Brand Message: We're here for a short time, not for a long time. Let your hair down and start living life.



