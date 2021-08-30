Character Designer/Illustrator

Design Brief

Hello!

My team is creating a generative art NFT project and are seeking cartoon artist to create character/comic/cartoon character multiple "traits' for various areas in and around this character.

I am an attorney/entrepreneur in Brooklyn, NYC, and my team includes a project manager, design director, and community manager with relevant experience and passion for creation and growth.

We are looking for someone who can create a single character based on one of our concepts, efficiently turn around detailed expressions for a single character, design a high quantity of visual attributes (that cohere when randomly generated with one another) for that character, which we will then provide to our development team.

Similar projects/visual inspiration is as follows:

https://boredapeyachtclub.com/#/gallery

https://guttercatgang.com/

https://www.pudgypenguins.io/#/

https://www.coolcatsnft.com/

If this is up to your alley (art/design-wise), we are very interested in working with you.

Look forward to hearing from you soon.

Thank you.

Best,

Josh Rodriguez

Founder, NFTs.new



