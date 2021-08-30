Character Designer/Illustrator
Hello!
My team is creating a generative art NFT project and are seeking cartoon artist to create character/comic/cartoon character multiple "traits' for various areas in and around this character.
I am an attorney/entrepreneur in Brooklyn, NYC, and my team includes a project manager, design director, and community manager with relevant experience and passion for creation and growth.
We are looking for someone who can create a single character based on one of our concepts, efficiently turn around detailed expressions for a single character, design a high quantity of visual attributes (that cohere when randomly generated with one another) for that character, which we will then provide to our development team.
Similar projects/visual inspiration is as follows:
https://boredapeyachtclub.com/#/gallery
https://www.pudgypenguins.io/#/
If this is up to your alley (art/design-wise), we are very interested in working with you.
Look forward to hearing from you soon.
Thank you.
Best,
Josh Rodriguez
Founder, NFTs.new