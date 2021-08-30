Back
Design Brief

Logo & Branding Design - Hot Sauce Brand

I'm working on creating my own hot sauce/chili brand and I'm looking for someone to design the logo that I have in mind as well as design the jar label and packing for the sauce.

Project status
Open - 11 days left
Date posted
Aug 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
