Design Brief

Unique mascot for IT company

Company Background:

  1. We are a SaaS (Service as a Service) engagement software for Small to Medium Businesses for WhatsApp customer engagement.
  2. You can find more information about WATI on the company website: www.wati.io (please make sure you check it!)

Mascot Requirement:

  1. The avatar/character will be used for WATI.io brands and shown on the website, social media, products, webinar, sticker, etc. So it shall meet the current style of WATI.
  2. Message bubble, Goat, or Monkey shall be used as the basis for mascot design concepts. The mascot design shall be smart, unique, and easy to remember. 
  3. The mascot needs to be versatile: Common across cultures, Can change in festive seasons, Does not have race or gender 
  4. We are in the technology and messaging space - it would be best if it has technological elements.
  5. We are doing customer engagement - the mascot should be friendly, helpful, and welcoming (but not to make it a child character).
  6. The avatar/character should be gender-neutral.
  7. The avatar/character should be full-body. A specific posture or outfit is optional.
  8. It would be best if we could include “W” into the mascot design.
  9. You can choose the ways of representation, like lines, color blocks, pixels
  10. Please provide a short mascot profile with the design.
Project status
Open - 11 days left
Date posted
Aug 30, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
