Design Brief
Unique mascot for IT company
Company Background:
- We are a SaaS (Service as a Service) engagement software for Small to Medium Businesses for WhatsApp customer engagement.
- You can find more information about WATI on the company website: www.wati.io (please make sure you check it!)
Mascot Requirement:
- The avatar/character will be used for WATI.io brands and shown on the website, social media, products, webinar, sticker, etc. So it shall meet the current style of WATI.
- Message bubble, Goat, or Monkey shall be used as the basis for mascot design concepts. The mascot design shall be smart, unique, and easy to remember.
- The mascot needs to be versatile: Common across cultures, Can change in festive seasons, Does not have race or gender
- We are in the technology and messaging space - it would be best if it has technological elements.
- We are doing customer engagement - the mascot should be friendly, helpful, and welcoming (but not to make it a child character).
- The avatar/character should be gender-neutral.
- The avatar/character should be full-body. A specific posture or outfit is optional.
- It would be best if we could include “W” into the mascot design.
- You can choose the ways of representation, like lines, color blocks, pixels
- Please provide a short mascot profile with the design.