Design for web app (app and desktop)

We are a charity and we are looking to design and develop a web app in the first instance and then create an app from it once we have done some testing etc.

It is to help young people learn about mental illness and the resources that are available to them but using e-learning techniques: like progress tracking; flash cards and quizzes. A kind of Duolingo (learning a language) or Expedia (travel) but for mental illness so people dont have to just use a google search. And then maybe an ability to book therapy, so a standard booking system.

I have a ppt of the concept (https://l.linklyhq.com/l/ZXkY). We have some brand colours and fonts. See what we have done here https://help.miricyl.org/. We are looking for a design and navigation from different screens. So we dont have wireframes or anything like that. (We are not looking for a dev but we will be). We also want to create white labelled micro-sites for other organisation which will have some customisability, like their logo for example and space for their listings of local services. So that is a consideration.

We are on a budget but the budget is flexible for the right proposal.

